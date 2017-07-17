Bullet breaks window of bus, knocking rider from wheelchair

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say a bullet broke the window of a bus, knocking one rider out of a wheelchair and leaving another rider with cuts to the face.

Officials say the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus was struck by gunfire Sunday evening in Dayton.

No one was struck by the bullet. Police believe the bus was the unintended target after the occupants of one car began shooting at another car.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This story has been corrected to show that the bus was a Greater Dayton RTA vehicle, not a Greater Cleveland vehicle.

