Veteran firefighter saved by Warren firefighters after a heart attack on duty

New hires paid off in a big way when a veteran firefighter had a heart attack on duty in Warren.

At Warren Fire House on Monday, a veteran firefighter in his 40s wasn't feeling well and collapsed in a locker room after having a heart attack.

Three new hires, Brock Trimmer, Sebastian Zlotkavski, and Ronnie Simone, took action using their training as paramedics.

Ken Nussle, Chief of the Warren Fire Department, said the new hires immediately went into rescue mode.

Two of them took turns doing chest compressions while the other went for an Automated External Defibrillator. They did more CPR for about 10 minutes. Captain Al Brown of the Warren Fire Department says two Warren police officers also helped.

A new hire who was on duty, Dan Woll, emphasized that the CPR or chest compressions can save lives.

Most people don't have the luxury of a firefighter ready to jump into action so it's critical to know signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

The American Heart Association says the following are signs of a heart attack; pressure, squeezing or pain in the center of your chest, pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach, shortness of breath, breaking out in a sweat, or nausea.

The Warren Fire Department said they feel even more fortunate now for the new hires.