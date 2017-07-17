Warren Police identify teen shot at basketball court

Warren Police Detectives are trying to find out who shot a 19-year-old man on a basketball court at the Highland Terrace housing complex.

A woman who identified herself as the girlfriend of Darius Austin gave police a description of the man she says shot Austin Monday night.

The woman told officers she didn't know the name of the suspect but claims he left the basketball court accompanied by a man she knew.

Austin was taken to the hospital for treatment of leg and stomach wounds. There is no information on his condition.

Warren detectives spent Monday night on the scene of another shooting.

Police found one spent shell casing on the basketball court.

The scene comes on the heels of what's been a busy weekend for Warren police.

Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold says the basketball courts were just recently opened. She says they are equipped with surveillance cameras. But, she's pushing for more security throughout her ward.

"I've noticed recently that there has been a lot of gunfire going on within the 6th Ward. Which is why I have asked the mayor, let's move forward with these surveillance cameras. Hopefully, they will be a deterrent," said Saffold.

