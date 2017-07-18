Father of four deported to Mexico from Ohio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Father of four deported to Mexico from Ohio

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Last ditch efforts to keep an undocumented worker in Ohio from being deported to Mexico were unsuccessful. 

Jesus Lara Lopez, a husband and father of four, was separated from his family Tuesday morning when he was deported to Mexico City from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. 

Lara Lopez's attorney and family fought to keep in in the U.S. where he's lived since 2001 when he first moved to Florida as a vegetable picker.

In his 16 years in the United States, Lara Lopez raised a family in Willard, Ohio- two hours from Youngstown, worked a job at Pepperidge Farm, and paid his taxes.

In 2008, things changed for Lara Lopez when he was stopped for a minor traffic violation.  

U.S. Immigration and Customs was notified about the traffic infraction, and he was given an order of deportation.  

In 2011, he lost an appeal but was permitted to stay and work in the U.S.

But under the new administration, Lara Lopez was ordered to leave. 

As the clock was ticking on his time left in the U.S., Lara Lopez's American-born children helped gather support nationwide in the form of more than 35,000 signatures.  

A petition was emailed to Congressman Bob Gibbs who represents Ohio's 7th District.

And the family waited, hoping the lawmaker would step in to keep their father who has a work permit, a steady job, owns a home and pays his taxes from being deported.

21 News reporter Michelle Nicks spoke to Lara Lopez and his family last week and learned just how much Lara Lopez means to his children.

His oldest, Edwin, said he would like to tell the Trump administration in the current push against undocumented workers "to leave my dad alone because you're separating dads from their children, and if they're really little, they won't have a chance to know their dads."

Lara Lopez didn't have chance to know his own father. 

Interpreting his father, Edwin said "he never had a father and that his mom was telling him to keep going. So he wants us to have a better future and have a better life."

Lara Lopez told Michelle Nicks that the situation hurts him.

He said his heart is broken that he's being separated from his family. 

Lara Lopez worries what kind of life his children will have if they have to grow up without him.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poland doctor accused of killing man with boat testifies

    Poland doctor accused of killing man with boat testifies

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-07-18 13:32:40 GMT
    Dr. Joseph YurichDr. Joseph Yurich
    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir took the stand today during his trial.  Joseph Yurich, 38, is on trial for allegations that he killed an Akron man after crashing into his fishing boat and fleeing the scene.  Investigators say Yurich was speeding when he struck the boat around midnight on May 9, 2015. Neal Cuppett of Akron died, and another man in his boat was injured.  Yurich faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hom...More >>
    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir took the stand today during his trial.  Joseph Yurich, 38, is on trial for allegations that he killed an Akron man after crashing into his fishing boat and fleeing the scene.  Investigators say Yurich was speeding when he struck the boat around midnight on May 9, 2015. Neal Cuppett of Akron died, and another man in his boat was injured.  Yurich faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hom...More >>

  • Father of four deported to Mexico from Ohio

    Father of four deported to Mexico from Ohio

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-07-18 12:46:02 GMT

    Last ditch efforts to keep an undocumented worker in Ohio from being deported to Mexico were unsuccessful.  Jesus Lara Lopez, a husband and father of four, was separated from his family Tuesday morning when he was deported to Mexico City from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.  Lara Lopez's attorney and family fought to keep in in the U.S. where he's lived since 2001 when he first moved to Florida as a vegetable picker. In his 16 years in the United States,...

    More >>

    Last ditch efforts to keep an undocumented worker in Ohio from being deported to Mexico were unsuccessful.  Jesus Lara Lopez, a husband and father of four, was separated from his family Tuesday morning when he was deported to Mexico City from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.  Lara Lopez's attorney and family fought to keep in in the U.S. where he's lived since 2001 when he first moved to Florida as a vegetable picker. In his 16 years in the United States,...

    More >>

  • Columbiana Road closing in Springfield Township

    Columbiana Road closing in Springfield Township

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-07-18 11:12:41 GMT
    Columbiana Road in Springfield Township is closing Tuesday for a culvert repair.  The are of the road between Pine Lake Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road (State Route 170) will be closed during daylight hours on July 18-19.  The Mahoning County Engineer's Office suggests using East Pine Lake Road to Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road as a detour during the day.  Normal traffic will resume during the evenings.    More >>
    Columbiana Road in Springfield Township is closing Tuesday for a culvert repair.  The are of the road between Pine Lake Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road (State Route 170) will be closed during daylight hours on July 18-19.  The Mahoning County Engineer's Office suggests using East Pine Lake Road to Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road as a detour during the day.  Normal traffic will resume during the evenings.    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms