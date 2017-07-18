Poland doctor accused of killing man with boat testifies

The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir took the stand today during his trial.

Joseph Yurich, 38, is on trial for allegations that he killed an Akron man after crashing into his fishing boat and fleeing the scene.

Investigators say Yurich was speeding when he struck the boat around midnight on May 9, 2015.

Neal Cuppett of Akron died, and another man in his boat was injured.

Yurich faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Authorities alleged that Yurich was intoxicated, but Judge Durkin has ruled that blood and urine samples taken from Yurich are inadmissible because they were not refrigerated before being taken to a lab for analysis.

The doctor's trial resumed Monday in Judge Durkin's courtroom.

It was then when the defense called Angelina Rodriguez, Yurich's wife, who recalled her husband's reaction when told that someone had died.

"It's clear that there was a boat that he collided with, so he was very emotional and distressed; panicking in a sense," she testified.

Rodriguez also testified that Yurich showed no signs of being intoxicated, that his balance and speech were normal and she did not smell alcohol on his breath.

It remained uncertain whether Yurich would take the stand in his own defense until he did on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Continue to check WFMJ.com and tune in to 21 News for more information as it become available.