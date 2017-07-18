Golden retriever saves baby deer from drowning - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Golden retriever saves baby deer from drowning

This golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing. The dog named "Storm" is rescuing the drowning fawn. Mark Feely was filming Storm on the beach when the dog ran in after the fawn who was clearly struggling. Watch the video to see the amazing rescue.  Inside Edition airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 21 WFMJ. 

