Salem nurse convicted of stealing painkillers from Beaver Township nursing home

The case of a Salem nurse, who police say confessed to stealing drugs from a Beaver Township nursing home and forging documents to cover the theft has been turned over to Mahoning County drug court.

Heidi Hostettler, 36, pleaded guilty last week to a charge of theft of drugs.

The charge was filed by the Mahoning County prosecutor following a Beaver Township Police investigation that began in April when officials from Caprice Health Care reported that 30 doses of Oxycodone could not be accounted for.

A manager at the Market Street facility became suspicious of Hostettler when she was the only member of the nursing staff failed to respond to a call for a mandatory drug test and submitted her two-week notice.

After a nearly two-month long investigation, Police say Hostettler confessed to stealing pills from Caprice residents, forging other nurses signatures, creating also documents to cover the thefts, shredding documents and changing prescription labels.

Instead of sentencing Hostettler, Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge John Durkin transferred the case to drug court.

Mahoning County Drug Court started in 1997 as a way to keep people out of jail and get the help they need to kick their addiction.

Drug court requires intensive, supervised treatment, and takes about a year to a year and a half to complete.

Defendants have to meet with a judge nearly once a week.

There are consequences for not following the mandates of the court.

Hostettler's next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.