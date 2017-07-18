Salem nurse convicted of stealing painkillers from Beaver Townsh - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem nurse convicted of stealing painkillers from Beaver Township nursing home

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The case of a Salem nurse, who police say confessed to stealing drugs from a Beaver Township nursing home and forging documents to cover the theft has been turned over to Mahoning County drug court.

Heidi Hostettler, 36, pleaded guilty last week to a charge of theft of drugs.

The charge was filed by the Mahoning County prosecutor following a Beaver Township Police investigation that began in April when officials from Caprice Health Care reported that 30 doses of Oxycodone could not be accounted for.

A manager at the Market Street facility became suspicious of Hostettler when she was the only member of the nursing staff failed to respond to a call for a mandatory drug test and submitted her two-week notice.

After a nearly two-month long investigation, Police say Hostettler confessed to stealing pills from Caprice residents, forging other nurses signatures, creating also documents to cover the thefts, shredding documents and changing prescription labels.

Instead of sentencing Hostettler, Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge John Durkin transferred the case to drug court.

Mahoning County Drug Court started in 1997 as a way to keep people out of jail and get the help they need to kick their addiction.

Drug court requires intensive, supervised treatment, and takes about a year to a year and a half to complete.

Defendants have to meet with a judge nearly once a week.

There are consequences for not following the mandates of the court.

Hostettler's next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: The surgeon testified Tuesday that the crash reminded him of serving in Iraq

    Closing arguments come to an end in case against Poland doctor charged in boating death

    Closing arguments come to an end in case against Poland doctor charged in boating death

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:51:21 GMT
    Dr. Joseph YurichDr. Joseph Yurich

    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir in 2015 admitted to leaving the scene of the crash while on the witness stand Tuesday.

    More >>

    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir in 2015 admitted to leaving the scene of the crash while on the witness stand Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:48:47 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

    Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:42:24 GMT

    It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018. The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile to...

    More >>

    It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018. The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms