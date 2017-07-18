Woman sentenced for using bomb threat to rob Youngstown bank

A homeless woman will be calling prison home for the next few years after being sentenced for robbing a Youngstown bank.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced 29-year-old Marion Edwards to four years in prison Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Edwards pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the March hold up of the downtown Home Savings and Loan.

The teller told police that Edwards claimed to have a bomb strapped to her chest.

No bomb or other weapon was actually seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police say Edwards boarded a bus that was traveling to the North Side.

She was arrested later.