Woman sentenced for using bomb threat to rob Youngstown bank - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman sentenced for using bomb threat to rob Youngstown bank

Posted: Updated:
Marion Edwards Marion Edwards
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A homeless woman will be calling prison home for the next few years after being sentenced for robbing a Youngstown bank.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced 29-year-old Marion Edwards to four years in prison Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Edwards pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the March hold up of the downtown Home Savings and Loan.

The teller told police that Edwards claimed to have a bomb strapped to her chest.

No bomb or other weapon was actually seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police say Edwards boarded a bus that was traveling to the North Side.

She was arrested later.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: The surgeon testified Tuesday that the crash reminded him of serving in Iraq

    Closing arguments come to an end in case against Poland doctor charged in boating death

    Closing arguments come to an end in case against Poland doctor charged in boating death

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:51:21 GMT
    Dr. Joseph YurichDr. Joseph Yurich

    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir in 2015 admitted to leaving the scene of the crash while on the witness stand Tuesday.

    More >>

    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir in 2015 admitted to leaving the scene of the crash while on the witness stand Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:48:47 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

    Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:42:24 GMT

    It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018. The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile to...

    More >>

    It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018. The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms