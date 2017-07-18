Muscle Connection High School Football Preview schedule - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Muscle Connection High School Football Preview schedule

Monday, July 24
6:00 -   Cardinal Mooney Cardinals
11:00 - Struthers Wildcats

Tuesday, July 25
6:00 - Ursuline Irish
11:00 - Sebring Trojans

Wednesday, July 26
6:00 - West Branch Warriors
11:00 - Liberty Leopards

Thursday, July 27
6:00 - Warren JFK Eagles
11:00 - Howland Tigers

Friday, July 28
6:00 - Campbell Red Devils
11:00 - Columbiana Clippers

Saturday, July 29
6:00 - Leetonia Bears
11:00 - South Range Raiders

Sunday, July 30
6:00 - Champion Flashes
11:00 - Lisbon Blue Devils

Monday, July 31
6:00 - Fitch Falcons
11:00 - Canfield Cardinals

Tuesday, August 1
6:00 - Western Reserve
11:00 - Springfield Tigers

Wednesday, August 2
6:00 - Poland Bulldogs
11:00 - Niles Red Dragons

Thursday, August 3
6:00 -   Girard Indians
11:00 - Boardman Spartans

Friday, August 4
6:00 -   Brookfield Warriors
11:00 - Mathews Mustangs

Saturday, August 5
6:00 - Hubbard Eagles
11:00 - Crestview Rebels

Sunday, August 6
6:00 - Lowellville Rockets
11:00 - United Local Eagles

More to follow.  Schedule to subject to change with notice.

