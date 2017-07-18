Delphi building owner files $2.5 million suit against Autoparkit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Delphi building owner files $2.5 million suit against Autoparkit tenant

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Plans to move a California-based auto parking company into the former Delphi Packard Electric plant in Warren face a new challenge.

The company that owns Dana Street building has filed a $2.5 million civil lawsuit against Autoparkit, which is leasing the old facility to manufacture a hydraulic system that mechanically stores vehicles to maximize space.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by Maximus III Properties LLC., which is managed by Sergio DiPaolo whose company purchased the former Delphi building.

The lawsuit alleges that Autoparkit is in breach of contract for failing to allow a Maximus III Properties representative to gain access to the building to retrieve equipment and for other purposes.

The suit claims that Autoparkit's refusal to allow access to the property has resulted in damages amounting to $2,500,000.

The suit goes on to accuse Autoparkit of other alleged infractions, including failing to obtain a contractor's license; failing to set up a Worker's Compensation Account before making alterations to the building; failing to obtain liability insurance; and failing to obtain permits for demolition or alterations.

In addition to asking for monetary damages, the suit asks the court to correct alleged code and environmental violations.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday and Autoparkit has not yet responded.

