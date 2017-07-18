President Trump plans Valley rally next week

President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown.

According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online by following this link.

Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis.

The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.

President Trump has appeared in the Valley twice before.

While he was still a candidate, Trump spoke at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport and later he stopped and greeted the crowd at the Canfield Fair.



