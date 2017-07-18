Mill Creek MetroParks closing parking lots for repairs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mill Creek MetroParks closing parking lots for repairs

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Several parking lots in Mill Creek will be closed on Wednesday for asphalt sealings. 

The following lots will be closed for several days: Lanterman's Mill, Newport Wetlands, Davies Wetland Trail, and East Golf Bike & Hike (Shields Road Parking Lots).

The Mill Creek Marketing Manager advised that several minor lots along East and West Newport Drive may be affected as well.

Although the lots will be closed, the facilities will remain open and accessible and scheduled programs will not be affected.

