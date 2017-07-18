Youngstown City Schools outlined the strengths and struggles from last school year

Youngstown City School's CEO talked about positives and struggles over the last school year during the Academic Distress Committee meeting.

Tuesday night, Krish Mohip, Youngstown City Schools CEO, said that the average GPA increased and was one of the highlights of the school year.

Along with those positives, the city schools also dropped numbers in enrollment and attendance.

"I really think I would like to see some improvement in the broader base of the districts teaching staff, embracing the changes that are coming at them," said Brian Benyo, Academic Distress Commission Chairman.

The district highlighted parent and community involvement, along with transportation, as challenges for them in year 2.