Salem says 'No' to medical marijuana facilities

Communities from all over the Mahoning Valley are weighing in on Ohio's new medical marijuana law.

Some are welcoming it, but many others don't want it at all.

Add Salem to the list of communities who are just saying NO to drugs, or at least the soon to be legal kind.

Salem City Council voted to prohibit medical marijuana cultivation, processing and dispensaries within the city.

Many said it was a difficult issue.

Council President, Bret Apple, said, "You have some people that this will be beneficial to, however, if this is something they may need, they can go to nearby communities who have already voted to accept this."

While all six council members agreed on banning the cultivation and processing of marijuana, two did vote to allow for dispensaries, including one councilwoman with nursing experience who says she felt for people who suffer chronic pain.

"If you have an illness or a long standing illness you are not going to the doctor as often as you need to to get medication. That would cause them a hardship with more trips. And they have to get it themselves no one can get it for them. It is also a good alternative to things that are addictive like the opioids," said Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey.

Councilman, Brian Whitehill, said, "The cultivation and the processing, it don't makes sense to have it in a small municipality. I want to wait and see how the state regulates the dispensing. None of this has been done before. It is to be regulated by the Department of Commerce and it's uncharted territory."

Ohio is expected to have all their rules in place for medical marijuana by this fall. It may take a year or more after that to see the drug being used in the state.