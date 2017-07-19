Pre-sale begins Thursday for Stevie Nicks Covelli performance

Tickets go on sale online Thursday for a September performance by rock artist Stevie Nicks at Youngstown's Covelli Centre.

Nicks, who provided vocals for Fleetwood Mac and is now on a solo career, will bring her 24 Karat Gold Tour to the city at 8 p.m. September 15.

Although regular tickets go on sale Friday, the online only pre-sale pre-sale is Thursday from 10 am until 10 pm. Purchasers of pre-sale tickets must use the password: COVELLI

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com/Ticketmaster.com, the Covelli Centre Box Office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000

Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Ticketing Information:

Price Level 1: $139.50

Price Level 2: $89.50

Price Level 3: $69.50

Price Level 4: $59.50