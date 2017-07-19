Niles threatened with a grievance or possible sanctions over latest recovery plan

An integral part of the Niles financial Recovery Plan came under pressure at the city's council meeting on Wednesday night.

City leaders are now forced to choose between a possible grievance by the local union or possible sanctions passed down by the state.

The point of contention is a proposal to outsource the city's income tax department to the Regional Income Taxing Agency.

Council approved the move on Monday as part of the city's overall recovery plan but, when it was time to vote Wednesday on an ordinance that would give the mayor permission to "execute a contract" concerns were once again raised.

"Now you're going to come down here, you're going to put this RITA in here, let me tell you about RITA. RITA are vultures, total vultures," one man attending the meeting said.

After the fiery comment, the President of the AFSCME Local 506 Union Bob Ward said they would fight the move if need be.

"Should the city lose they will have to pay the tax department employees, RITA and an arbitrator," said Ward.

When it came time for council members to vote on the ordinance, two council members rejected a motion to pass the ordinance as "emergency" and instead take the proposal through three full readings.

Afterward, the mayor expressed frustration saying the move is an integral part of the financial plan that's scheduled to go before the city's supervising commission next week.

"We were instructed by the head of the committee that if we don't have a plan we will face sanctions and that just worries me, because we've had enough problems we don't need sanctions too," said Mayor Scarnecchia.

The mayor will now have to call two special meetings in order to get the proposal through council before the fiscal commission meets next Thursday. Those meetings have been scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 5 p.m.

