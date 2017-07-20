At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze.

Crews rolled the car into the therapy gym Thursday morning. As more finishing touches are added to the building, treadmills and weights will soon surround it, but the Cruze itself is very much part of the rehab process as well.

"When they come in, we're asking them what their goals are. And a lot of times those patients that are coming to us are saying, 'We want to get behind the wheel again'," said Jeena Anness, the regional director for Premier Therapy.

"We're going to be practicing not only getting them behind the wheel and get driving again, but we are also going to be practicing getting them in and out of the passenger side, getting in and out of the back seat," said Anness.

"Putting their walker in the trunk, putting groceries. We would simulate bags or boxes and have them safely pick them up and turn properly," said physical therapist Sarah Kelty. "Just make sure they were able to do all the things that they would have to do when they were going home."

They are all everyday movements you might not think about until an injury or surgery makes them a little more difficult.

Also, just in case anyone gets a little over-anxious, they can't physically drive the car out of there.

"There's no gas tank," said Dan Rowland, the Windsor House director of marketing.

This is actually the second Windsor House facility to feature a car, but this one will be brand new when the facility opens in September.

