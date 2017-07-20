A Bristol man run over by horse drawn wagon

An Amish man was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after being run over by a horse drawn wagon.

The victim was loading logs into the wagon. When horses were spooked, the man fell off the wagon and it ran him over.

Officials said the wheels ran over his chest and he appeared to have serious head injuries. He said he was having trouble breathing.

He was flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth's in Youngstown.

Bloomfield Fire Department, the Sheriff's Department, and the Bristolville Fire Department all responded to the call.