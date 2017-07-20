Coroner confirms 13-year-old girl pulled from river drowned

TROY, Ohio (AP) - A coroner's office has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a river at a park in western Ohio drowned.

The Miami County Coroner's Office says the preliminary autopsy of Lillian May confirmed that she drowned. It found no other evidence of trauma. Authorities say the girl was found Tuesday night after rescue crews responded to a report of a possible drowning in the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park in Troy.

Troy police said she had been swimming with friends Tuesday evening.

Crews from the city police and fire departments found the girl after searching for about 30 minutes. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say she was from Troy, which is about 74 miles (119 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

