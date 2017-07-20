Child killer makes 2nd appeal to top court to stop execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A condemned child killer in Ohio has made a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his scheduled execution.

Ronald Phillips asked the high court Thursday for an emergency stay based on his age at the time of the murder. He was 19, older than the Supreme Court's cutoff of 18 for purposes of barring executions of juveniles. His request argues the age should be 21.

Also before the court is Phillips' request for an emergency stay based on an execution method he and other inmates have challenged.

Phillips is set to die July 26 in what would be Ohio's first execution in more than three years.

Phillips was sentenced to death for the 1993 rape and killing of Sheila Marie Evans, his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

