President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care law

President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care law

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.

The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) - The ban on laptops in the cabins of planes flying from the Middle East to the U.S. is over, as federal officials say that large airports in the region have taken other steps to increase security.

Those measures include checking electronic devices to make sure they don't contain a bomb, and pulling more people out of airport lines for additional screening.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that all airlines and airports with flights departing for the U.S. had met the agency's first phase of new security measures, which were announced in late June but not described in any detail.

In March, the U.S. imposed a ban on laptops in the cabins of planes coming into the country from 10 Middle Eastern airports. This week, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was the last of the 10 to comply with U.S. security measures and exit the laptop-ban list.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the laptop ban was a "pause," a stopgap measure until airports could make other security improvements. It grew from fear that terrorists were working on bombs that can be hidden in devices such as laptop and tablet computers.

"We tested it on a real airplane on the ground, pressurized (as an airliner is during flight), and to say the least it destroyed the airplane," Kelly said Wednesday at a security conference in Colorado. He added that intelligence reports indicated terrorists lacked the ability to detonate such a bomb remotely - meaning they couldn't trigger a bomb in the cargo hold while sitting in the cabin.

Some safety experts cautioned, however, that putting devices with lithium ion batteries that are prone to overheating in cargo increased the risk of fire.

Now the Federal Aviation Administration is telling airlines that that devices with lithium batteries should be put in carry-on baggage and not placed in checked luggage - the advice that existed before the March order covering large electronics devices in the cabin.

Kelly said most of the new security measures will not be visible to passengers. He said, however, that there will be additional testing of devices - to make sure they are working computers and not a disguised bomb - and more people will be pulled aside for extra screening. He did not say how agents will decide who gets pulled aside.

___

David Koenig can be reached at http://twitter.com/airlinewriter

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.