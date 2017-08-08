Suspect sought for Mercer County robbery and Lawrence County attempted robbery

Crime Stoppers says a reward is possible

Ford Taurus believed to have been used in both crimes

Police say this man is wanted for two crimes

State Police say a man sought in connection with the robbery of a Mercer County credit union is also a suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Lawrence County.

Crime Stoppers has released surveillance images of a suspect and a car believed to have been used in the attempted robbery of the Wesbanco Bank in Lawrence County and a robbery of the Grove City Area Federal Credit Union on Friday.

At 3 pm that day, police say a man staged an unsuccessful robbery at the Westbanco Bank branch at 600 Lawrence Avenue in Ellwood City. The suspect fled in an early 2000 model Ford Taurus with Ohio license plates.

More than an hour later a getaway car fitting a similar description was used by a robber at the Grove City Area Federal Credit Union at 1600 South Center Street in Pine Township.

The suspect passed a note the teller indicating that this was a robbery. He then removed money from the cash drawer.

According to police, the suspect was wearing identical clothing and fit a description similar to the man who attempted the earlier holdup.

The suspect is described as a black, male, 5’6” to 5’8”, thin build, in his 20’s, black short hair, and goatee with a thin mustache.

He was last seen wearing blue plaid bucket style or fishing hat, sunglasses, dark blue V-neck t-shirt, khaki shorts, and brown leather boots.

People with information about the suspect are being asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.