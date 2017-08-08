Suspect sought for Mercer County robbery and Lawrence County attempted robbery

The National Weather Service is reporting damage caused in two Trumbull County communities was caused by a tornado.More >>
The National Weather Service is reporting damage caused in two Trumbull County communities was caused by a tornado.More >>
A Boardman business is giving people another opportunity to buy a pair of safety-certified glasses for viewing Monday's solar eclipse. YM Camera, 755 Boardman Canfield Road has ordered 2,000 pairs of the much sought after glasses.More >>
A Boardman business is giving people another opportunity to buy a pair of safety-certified glasses for viewing Monday's solar eclipse. YM Camera, 755 Boardman Canfield Road has ordered 2,000 pairs of the much sought after glasses.More >>
The landscape of Youngstown State University continues to transform as University leaders joined city officials Friday for a ceremony to mark the start of construction on another major campus project.More >>
The landscape of Youngstown State University continues to transform as University leaders joined city officials Friday for a ceremony to mark the start of construction on another major campus project.More >>
Will the number thirteen prove unlucky for a man accused of murdering an Ashtabula County teenager? Thirteen is the number of charges facing John Richard Bove now that he has been indicted on three additional counts.More >>
Will the number thirteen prove unlucky for a man accused of murdering an Ashtabula County teenager? Thirteen is the number of charges facing John Richard Bove now that he has been indicted on three additional counts.More >>
Philadelphia police say an 84-year-old woman who was bound with belts and a dog leash by a home invader was able to slip free and escape safely.More >>
Philadelphia police say an 84-year-old woman who was bound with belts and a dog leash by a home invader was able to slip free and escape safely.More >>
A Warren man accused of raping a 12-year old girl remains jailed following his court arraignment on Monday. 18-year old Richard Robson was arrested following an investigation of a complaint filed by the father of the alleged victim. According to police, the girl told her father that Robson had assaulted her numerous times over the past several years. The report said that the father became concerned when he noticed the suspect attempted to coax the girl into the bathroom with him wh...More >>
A Warren man accused of raping a 12-year old girl remains jailed following his court arraignment on Monday. 18-year old Richard Robson was arrested following an investigation of a complaint filed by the father of the alleged victim. According to police, the girl told her father that Robson had assaulted her numerous times over the past several years. The report said that the father became concerned when he noticed the suspect attempted to coax the girl into the bathroom with him wh...More >>
21 WFMJ, Great Clips, Cocca’s Pizza and Huntington Bank have teamed up with the United Way to “Stuff the Bus,” now through September 3rd.More >>
21 WFMJ, Great Clips, Cocca’s Pizza and Huntington Bank have teamed up with the United Way to “Stuff the Bus,” now through September 3rd.More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Records show the white Columbus police officer who fatally shot a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight with the teen.More >>
Records show the white Columbus police officer who fatally shot a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight with the teen.More >>
The oldest known living person in the United States is celebrating her 114th birthday in Pennsylvania.More >>
The oldest known living person in the United States is celebrating her 114th birthday in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a woman apparently overdosed at a house, was put in a wheelbarrow and was dumped in nearby woods in southwest Ohio by a man and a woman now charged with corpse abuse and other offenses.More >>
Police say a woman apparently overdosed at a house, was put in a wheelbarrow and was dumped in nearby woods in southwest Ohio by a man and a woman now charged with corpse abuse and other offenses.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say four people were taken into custody after a man was found fatally shot inside a crashed car.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say four people were taken into custody after a man was found fatally shot inside a crashed car.More >>
Five friends, ages 10 to 13, have been honored by township officials for saving a woman from a house fire in suburban Philadelphia earlier this summer.More >>
Five friends, ages 10 to 13, have been honored by township officials for saving a woman from a house fire in suburban Philadelphia.More >>
A man accused of urinating on the walls of a Philadelphia synagogue has been jailed on charges of ethnic intimidation.More >>
A man accused of urinating on the walls of a Philadelphia synagogue has been jailed on charges of ethnic intimidation.More >>
Students and graduates of Lehigh University are urging the school to revoke the honorary degree of President Donald Trump after his comments on the deadly protest in Charlottesville.More >>
Students and graduates of Lehigh University are urging the school to revoke the honorary degree of President Donald Trump after his comments that both sides are to blame for the deadly white nationalist rally in...More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man who was upset he failed to kill another man he shot in the chest earlier this week returned the next day and shot him in the head. The victim survived both attacks.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man who shot another man in the chest and was upset he didn't die returned the next day and shot him in the head. The victim survived both attacks.More >>
Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.More >>
Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.More >>
Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a bar in a violence-plagued city near Philadelphia led to an exchange of gunfire with police and sent three people to the hospital.More >>
Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a bar in a violence-plagued city near Philadelphia led to an exchange of gunfire with police and sent three people to the hospital.More >>