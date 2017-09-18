Troopers cite two for crash that shut down I-80 in Trumbull County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that shut down Interstate 80 for about two hours in Weathersfield Township for two hours early Monday.

The first crash occurred just after 1 am when a Chevy Cruze struck a guardrail and a concrete barrier along the eastbound lanes in Weathersfield Township.

The driver, 18-year-old Zoe Phillips of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania wasn't injured, but she was cited for failure to control.

Just moments after that crash, a pickup truck that was slowing down as they approached the previous accident was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. The pickup truck was pushed into an SUV.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, James Howard, 65, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance.

No one was injured.

Traffic was rerouted around the crash scene until the road could be reopened.