Service held in memory of 1953 Newton Falls plane crash

Two crew members who died when an Air Force plane crashed near Newton Falls more than 60 years ago were remembered during a memorial service on Monday.

The local chapter of the Air Force Association hosted a ceremony at the Newton Falls Memorial Park in memory of the crash of a C-119, more commonly known as a Flying Boxcar.

The plane, stationed at Seward Air Force Base, Tennessee, caught fire while flying in Ohio on December 9, 1953.

The pilot was able to parachute to safety. Two crew members were unable to bail out and were killed in the resulting crash and explosion.

Some of the wreckage from the aircraft has recently been uncovered and further excavations are planned to recover more debris.

The ceremony will include the posting of colors by the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps form TCTC as well as remarks by Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell and a representative of the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station.