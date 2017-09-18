H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 9/18/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 9/18/17

Volleyball

Boardman 3 Poland 0

Mineral Ridge 3 Champion 1

Crestview 3 Newton Falls 0

Hubbard 3 Niles 0

Austintown Fitch 3 Jefferson 1

Howland 3 Youngstown East 0


Girls' Soccer

Boardman 5 Warren Harding 2

Warren JFK 1 Ursuline 0

Canfield 2 Austintown Fitch 2

LaBrae 0 Champion 3

Niles 4 Hubbard 2

Girard 2 Jefferson 0

Poland 5 Edgewood 0

