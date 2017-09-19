Judge: It's "premature" to throw out psychologist's testimony in Hamad case

The capital murder trial against Nasser Hamad is slowly approaching, and a judge is saying it's too soon to throw out some expert testimony.

A Trumbull County Judge ruled Tuesday on a motion filed previously by the prosecutors, asking that the state not allow testimony from a psychologist.

In the motion filed late last month by Assistant County Prosecutor Chris Becker, the prosecution argued that the defense team for Nasser Hamad, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder, plans to have a psychologist present expert testimony.

The motion says that Hamad plans to use that testimony to prove that he feared for his life, and acted out of self-defense in February.

During the course of several pre-trials, attorneys for Hamad have made the case that he was defending himself from intruders on his property.

Tuesday Judge Ronald Rice issued a ruling that said that excluding the witness testimony is premature at this point. Judge Rice said that in order to decide whether the psychologists' testimony is relevant, he first needs to see how the defense team will lay out the self-defense claims.

Prosecutors say that Hamad cannot use a psychologist's testimony in self-defense because, in ordinary circumstances, only cases involving battered women or battered children can include psychological testimony to prove self-defense.

48-year-old Hamad is accused of goading a group of men to come to his home on a busy stretch of Route 46 in Howland, through a conversation on Facebook.

When the group arrived at his home, in a van driven by a woman, identified as April Trent Vokes, Hamad allegedly came out of his home and began arguing with the group.

The prosecutors say that after a physical confrontation in Hamad's front yard, the five people began to get back into their vehicle with the intention of leaving.

According to the prosecutors, Hamad retrieved a loaded 9 mm weapon from his house, then came back outside and began firing at the five people in the van.

Prosecutors say Hamad then walked back into the home and reloaded his gun with a 15 round magazine, before going back out to the van.

Just last week attorneys for Hamad filed a motion seeking to permit the testimony of Dr. James Reardon, who defense attorneys say will testify that at the time of the shootings, Hamad was suffering from PTSD because of death threats allegedly made by some of the shooting victims over the previous six months.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, associated many times with soldiers who have experienced combat, is an intense physical and emotional response to thoughts and reminders of a traumatic event that lasts for many weeks or months after the event, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The defense motion argues that the confrontation caused PTSD that caused Hamad to go into survival mode.

The jury trial against Hamad is scheduled to begin next month and is expected to last five days.