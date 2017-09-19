Great Groceries: Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna Noodle Casserole

8 oz. pasta

2 cans tuna, drained

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

4 mini Bella mushrooms, sliced

1 (10.5 oz.) can mushroom soup

1/2 (8 oz.) package cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup milk

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese

1 cup French fried onions



Preheat oven to 375º.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Once oil is heated, add onions and mushrooms and sauté until onions are translucent. Add mushroom soup, cream cheese, sour cream, milk and garlic powder to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through.

Drain pasta and add to pan; stir to combine. Add tuna. Pour mixture into a baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Add cheese on top. Sprinkle fried onions on top and bake for 10 minutes or just until the onions are golden brown.