GM buying wind power for Lordstown plant

General Motors says operations at its Assembly Plant in Lordstown are going greener.

The automaker announced on Tuesday that the plant that makes the Chevy Cruze is among seven GM facilities that will receive some of their electricity from wind power.

All of GM's Ohio and Indiana manufacturing facilities – including those that build the Chevrolet Cruze and Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickup trucks – will share 200 megawatts of energy that GM has purchased from Ohio and Illinois wind farms.

Colleen Oberc, who is with GM's communications department, says the Lordstown plant will still use power from traditional sources like FirstEnergy for the balance of its power needs.

In 2014 GM completed the installation of a massive solar array of 8,500 solar panels in Lordstown.

It covers six and a half acres and generates 2.2 megawatts.

One year before that, GM said it would be switching to LED lighting at the Lordstown complex, making it the largest such conversion in North America.

Also benefiting from the wind power purchase will be the Fort Wayne Assembly, Marion Metal Center and Bedford Casting plants in Indiana and Defiance Casting Operations, Parma Metal Center and Toledo Transmission plants in Ohio.

GM will be the sole user of the Northwest Ohio Wind farm, a 100 MW project owned by Starwood Energy Group.

Swift Current Energy will provide 100 MW from its HillTopper Wind Project in Logan County, Illinois.