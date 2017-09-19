Great Groceries: Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3 cups fresh spinach

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese or Feta cheese

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. paprika

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese



Preheat oven to 350º.

In a large skillet heat olive oil, cook spinach and garlic over medium heat for 3 minutes, until slightly wilted. Add cheese and continue to cooking for one minute, until cheese is melted. Stir in red pepper flakes and set aside.

Place chicken on a baking sheet lined with foil. Using a sharp knife cut about 6 to 8 slits across each chicken breast, careful not to cut all the way through. Stuff each slit with spinach and cheese mixture.

Sprinkle chicken with salt, pepper and paprika. Sprinkle cheese over top. Bake chicken for 20 to 25 minutes.