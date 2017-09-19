Boil alert issued for Jackson/Milton water customers

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department issued a boil alert Tuesday for areas of Jackson Milton after a water line break.

According to a press release, the break affects customers on the following streets:

Tolland Street

Jersey Street

Delaware Drive

Kenmore Road

Friedham Road

Normandy Road

Rosemont Road

Avalon Street

Lynfield Road

Red Dog Lane

Because of the low water pressure from the water line break, it's recommended that all Jackson/Milton Metro Water customers in the affected area boil their drinking and cooking water.

A rolling boil for one minute is adequate, according to the Sanitary Engineering Department.

They say a notification will be sent out as soon as the water is tested and considered safe.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is requiring that all public water systems follow this procedure for all depressurization of drinking water lines.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Sanitary Engineering Department at 330-793-5514.