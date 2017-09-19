Boil alert issued for Jackson/Milton water customers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boil alert issued for Jackson/Milton water customers

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
LAKE MILTON, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department issued a boil alert Tuesday for areas of Jackson Milton after a water line break.

According to a press release, the break affects customers on the following streets:

  • Tolland Street
  • Jersey Street
  • Delaware Drive
  • Kenmore Road
  • Friedham Road
  • Normandy Road
  • Rosemont Road
  • Avalon Street
  • Lynfield Road
  • Red Dog Lane

Because of the low water pressure from the water line break, it's recommended that all Jackson/Milton Metro Water customers in the affected area boil their drinking and cooking water.

A rolling boil for one minute is adequate, according to the Sanitary Engineering Department.

They say a notification will be sent out as soon as the water is tested and considered safe. 

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is requiring that all public water systems follow this procedure for all depressurization of drinking water lines. 

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Sanitary Engineering Department at 330-793-5514.

