RNC: Spending on legal bills for Trump Jr. nears $200K

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

Many in the country illegally fear that seeking federal disaster aid after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will result in getting deported, prompting them to turn to places of worship and private charities.

Many in the country illegally fear that seeking federal disaster aid after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will result in getting deported, prompting them to turn to places of worship and private charities.

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments.

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments.

New GOP health care bill would redistributes hundreds of billions in federal financing; creates winners and losers.

New GOP health care bill would redistributes hundreds of billions in federal financing; creates winners and losers.

A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in United States courts for shooting across the border and killing a Mexican teenager in 2010.

A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in United States courts for shooting across the border and killing a Mexican teenager in 2010.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Republican National Committee has paid nearly $200,000 in legal fees for President Donald Trump's eldest son in connection with the Russia investigation, a committee official said Tuesday.

More than $166,000 was paid to Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney, Alan Futerfas. Another $30,000 went to the law firm of Williams & Jenson, which helped prepare him for testimony. The RNC official insisted on anonymity to discuss financial information not yet made public.

The RNC is expected to release its August spending totals Wednesday, but that report will not include the spending on Trump Jr.'s legal fees. Those figures will appear on the committee's September report, the official said.

Trump Jr.'s attorneys' fees were paid for out of the "legal proceedings account," a pre-existing account that high-dollar donors to the party knowingly contribute to. The payments were not taken from the party's general fund and will not reduce party spending on political work, the official said.

Trump Jr. recently testified in private to Senate investigators that he did not collude with Russia to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign against his father.

Congressional investigators and Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller want to learn more about a June 2016 meeting Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer as part of their separate but broader inquiries into links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia tried to influence the election to help Trump win.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, now a senior adviser to the president, also attended the June 2016 meeting.

As of mid-July, Trump's presidential campaign had spent almost $1 million on legal fees this year, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission. That included a $50,000 charge for Futerfas' law firm. The payment was made shortly before news reports about the younger Trump's Russia meeting.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.