H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 9/19/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 9/19/17

Posted: Updated:

Volleyball

Louisville 3 West Branch 0

Ursuline 3 Valley Christian 0

Niles 3 Warren Harding 1

Howland 3 Lakeview 1

Hubbard 3 Ashtabula Lakeside 1

Fitch 3 Girard 0

Boardman 0 Canfield 3

Youngstown East 0 Struthers 3

South Range 1 Cardinal Mooney 3

Boys' Soccer

Boardman 4 Lakeview 3

Poland 4 Canfield 3

South Range 2 Maplewood 1

Fitch 0 Hubbard 1


Girls' Soccer

Garfield 1 Valley Christian 0

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms