Group works to end food gap in Warren

The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership released a Community Food Security Strategic Plan on Tuesday afternoon at the Warren Farmer's Market.

TNP released the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded plan with Warren Mayor Franklin, the Warren-Trumbull NAACP and staff from Tim Ryan's office at the downtown farmers market.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) and the GROW Program (Garden Resources of Warren) conducted a year-long Community Food Security Assessment funded by the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Organizers spoke about the food problem in some areas of Warren.

They call it a "food desert."

"There are no full service grocery stores that you can get fresh and healthy produce and fresh foods from nearby," said Cassandra Clevenger, GROW Program Manager.

After the assessment, organizers helped with the creation of a local foods plan to bridge local food gaps, increase food access and decrease food insecurity and propose opportunities related to local food production and distribution in Warren, Ohio.

The purpose of the strategic plan is to provide guidance and recommendations to reach community food security, defined as a condition in which all the community residents obtain a safe, culturally acceptable, nutritionally adequate diet through a sustainable food system that maximizes community self-reliance and social justice in the city of Warren.

They will continue to advocate for the plan and for grocery stores to start up business in the Warren area.