FDA warns on mixing opioid addiction treatments, other meds

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

Protesters to take to St. Louis-area streets again to demonstrate against judge's acquittal in fatal 2011 police shooting.

Washington state has sued the operator of one of the largest U.S. immigration detention centers over claims it did not pay detainees the state's minimum wage for work performed over a decade.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Trump faces decision soon on refugee admissions, may go for even stricter limits.

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

By LINDA A. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued new warnings about the dangers of combining medication for opioid addiction with antidepressants and other drugs that also slow breathing and brain activity.

The FDA warns that mixing such drugs can cause difficulty breathing, coma or death and should be done with caution. Many patients fighting opioid addiction by taking methadone or buprenorphine (byoo-preh-NOR'-feen) also take other prescription drugs that slow action of the central nervous system. Those include the medications Ambien and Lunesta for insomnia, Valium and Xanax for anxiety, muscle relaxers Soma and Zanaflex and antipsychotic drugs Abilify, Invega, Saphris and others.

Meanwhile, the agency stressed that treating opioid addiction with medication is crucial to curbing the U.S. opioid epidemic.

