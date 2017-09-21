Police administered Narcan to victim of fatal Canfield crash

The Brookfield man died at the scene

Goshen police say one of their officers administered an opiate overdose-reversing drug to the Brookfield man who died as his pickup truck veered into a Canfield cornfield.

State Troopers reported on Monday that 56-year-old Lynn Hawley, Jr., suffered a medical condition that caused his truck to swerve off Route 62.

21 News has obtained the report from the Goshen police officer who was first on the scene.

Officer Ryan Young reports seeing that the driver was foaming from the nose and mouth, so administered Narcan in case Hawley was experiencing a drug overdose.

Young and another officer also attempted to revive Hawley with a defibrillator, but without success.

Mahoning County Coroner's office pronounced Hawley dead at the scene.

The coroner has not yet ruled on what caused Hawley's death.

Route 62 was closed for about an hour between Western Reserve Road and Leffingwell Road while state troopers conducted their investigation.