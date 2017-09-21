Deadly overdose spike continues in Trumbull County

For the second time in one week, an alert has been issued for a spike in overdoses in Trumbull County.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board officials say that there have been 34 overdoses since Monday.

Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi said we have had 130 overdoses since September 1st.

In March of 2017, there were 189 overdoses, the largest monthly number of overdoses on record in Trumbull County.

It is still unclear how many of the overdoses over the last four days have resulted in deaths.

From January to the end of August, there were 49 confirmed overdose deaths, with many more unconfirmed.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, is asking that people who need help with addiction reach out.

"We pay certified behavioral health and detox centers with whom we contract for people to get the help they need if they don't have Medicaid or private insurance," said Caraway.

Family or loved ones of those struggling with an opioid addiction can reach out to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board for Project DAWN naloxone kits, which contain the overdose reverse drug- Narcan.