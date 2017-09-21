Valley students advocate for peace

As the world celebrates the International Day of Peace, Valley students are lending their voices to the cry for peace.

One show of support for the international movement is still visible in front the Canfield High School.

Students spent a portion of the morning Thursday "planting" pinwheels with messages of peace at the main entrance to the high school.

Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two Art teachers, in Florida, as a way for students to express their feelings about what's going on in the world and in their lives.

In the first year, groups in over 1,325 locations participated, leaving approximately 500,000 pinwheels spinning throughout the world.

Last year over 4.5 million pinwheels were spinning in over 3,500 locations, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Meanwhile, not far away, students at the Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley took part in the "Sing for Peace Around the World" event.

Internationally, Sing for Peace joins hundreds of thousands of students together to raise their voices in song in celebration of The United Nations Day of Peace.

The theme for the U.N. International Day of Peace 2017 is "Together for Peace: Respect, Safety, and Dignity for All."

According to the United Nations website: "This year, the International Day of Peace focuses on engaging and mobilizing people throughout the world to show support for refugees and migrants. Its messages are shared with communities hosting refugees and migrants, as well as people concerned that refugees and migrants may bring physical and economic insecurity to their lives."