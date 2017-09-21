Niles man indicted after admitting he molested a 5-year-old

A Trumbull County Grand Jury has indicted a 26-year-old Niles man after he allegedly admitted to the crime.

Joshua Worthy, of Mason Street, was indicted on Wednesday for one felony rape charge.

An investigation began in July when a Niles woman told police that someone had molested her five-year-old son.

Trumbull County Children Services became involved in the investigation.

Detectives brought Worthy in for questioning where they say he admitted raping the boy.

His next court hearing is scheduled for October 2nd.