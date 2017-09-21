Ohio lawmakers debate Stand Your Ground law

Ohio could be the 25th state to have stand-your-ground laws.

At least 24 states have some type of Stand Your Ground law on the books.

That means you don't have to retreat before using deadly force for self-defense out in public.

Most police officials are on the side of having people retreat instead of using deadly force when possible.

The same kind of law was used as a defense for George Zimmerman in Florida back in 2012 after he shot and killed Trayvon Martin.

A GOP backed proposal here may now have enough support to make it law in Ohio.

It would require prosecutors to prove someone did not act in self-defense in a shooting as opposed to the-the shooter proving they acted in self-defense, which is where the law is now.

Democrat and former prosecutor Sean O'Brien said in a case with no witness, how could they do it?

"This bill, I fear, is going to make it very difficult for prosecutions to go forward when you only have one victim and one shooter. It's going to make it impossible to prosecute those," said Senator O'Brien.

But the state senator who introduced the legislation says, in America, it should not be up to the defendant to prove their innocence.

"Remember the phrase innocent until proven guilty? Not in this particular case. The burden of proof is on you. You better be able to prove to the prosecution that you had no other choice but to defend yourself and you better hope you're believable," said State Senator Joe Uecker (R) Miami Township.

Lawmakers will continue to debate the bill over the next couple of weeks in Columbus.