Teen indicted for attempted murder in Youngstown woman's shooting

A 15-year-old from Youngstown has been indicted for attempted murder after and a robbery gone wrong earlier this year.

Jhamiere Mann Clarke is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

According to police, Mann Clarke's mother turned him into officials after she found out he was wanted for allegedly shooting Ellen Zban of Youngstown after first demanding her wallet back on February 6th.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found Ellen Zban, 45, sitting in her car. She was shot three times, once in her eye, her shoulder and her arm.

Zban who is recovering from her injuries has previously told 21 News that she is not angry or bitter about the crime, but she hopes he can turn his life around.

Earlier this year, it was determined that Mann Clarke would be charged as an adult in the shooting.

