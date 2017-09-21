Raid targets county offices in jail sex probe

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police and agents with the state attorney general's office have raided several government offices in northeastern Pennsylvania as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct at a county prison.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2xrquCk ) reports that Investigators entered the Lackawanna County administration building, county prison and the prison's work release center on Thursday.

Lackawanna County spokesman Joseph D'Arienzo says the county welcomes the investigation and is cooperating.

The county's lawyer, Donald Frederickson, says one of the search warrants sought employment records of more than a dozen employees dating to 1999.

Prosecutors began investigating after a lawsuit alleged several current and former guards harassed inmates.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/

