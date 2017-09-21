MCCTC honoring former student with car show

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is holding a car show on Friday to honor a student who passed away in an automobile accident.

Zach Signore, a senior in the Truck and Diesel lab at MCCTC, came up with the idea of hosting the memorial car show for his friend, Tommy Bowers.

"Tommy and I were friends, and he was such a great kid," Signore said. "Cars and trucks were his passion, what better way to honor him?"

More than 50 cars are expected to be at the show.

The students hosting the show are asking for a $5 donation to enter the show. The admission cost includes a vinyl car sticker.

The car show will take place at MCCTC and will be from 1 to 2:30 pm.

Bowers' parents are expected to be in attendance at the event.