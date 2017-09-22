Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 9/22/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 9/22/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #5

Ashtabula Edgewood 0 Poland 21 | 1st

Brookfield 0 South Range 0 | 7 pm

Campbell 0 Liberty 0 | 7 pm

Cambridge Springs 0 West Middlesex 0 | 7 pm

Canton South 7 Salem 0 | 1st

Cardinal Mooney  0 Boardman 0 | 7 pm

East 0 Austintown Fitch 7 | 1st

East Liverpool 6 Beaver Local 14 | 1st

East Palestine 8 Wellsville 6 | 1st

Girard 0 Jefferson 0 | 7 pm

Grand Valley 0 Chalker 0 | 7 pm

Hickory 0 Westinghouse 0 | 7 pm

Howland 0 Hubbard 0 | End 1st

Jackson Milton 14 Sebring 0 | 1st

LaBrae 14 Champion 0 | 1st

Lakeview, Pa. 0 Greenville 21 | 1st

Lisbon 0 Southern 6 | 1st

Lowellville 0 Waterloo 7 | End 1st

Mercer 0 Wilmington 0 | 7 pm

Minerva 0 West Branch 0 | 7 pm

Newton Falls 0 Newbury 15 | 1st

Niles 7 Lakeview 7 | End 1st

Oil City 0 Grove City 0 | 7 pm

Rootstown 14 Mathews 0 | 1st

Sharon 0 Slippery Rock 0 | 7 pm

Sharpsville 0 Reynolds 0 | 7 pm

Springfield 7 McDonald 6 | End 1st

Struthers 0 Canfield 14 | 1st

Toronto 13 Leetonia 0 | 2nd

Union City 0 Farrell 0 | 7 pm

United 0 Columbiana 0 | 7 pm

Ursuline 0 Warren Harding 3 | 1st

Western Reserve 14 Mineral Ridge 0 | 1st

