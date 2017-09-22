Trumbull County records 49 overdoses in one week

First responders urged to take care

Health officials in Trumbull County are reporting 49 overdoses over the past week, five of them were fatal.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Trumbull County Combined Health District said on Friday that there were fifteen overdoses overnight.

This brings the total overdoses in the county to 145 since September 1st.

Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi said a release of the information was sent out to the police departments and the Trumbull County Commissioners so that they have a heightened awareness of the issue.

The county is on track to surpass the highest number of overdoses that occurred in March when there were 189 overdoses.

Over a seven-day period beginning September 15, multiple doses of Naloxone have been administered to bring people back.

964 overdoses have occurred that required Naloxone since January 1, 2017.

“Without Project Dawn, and Naloxone, the overdose reversal drug, 900 other Trumbull County residents would have died,” said April Caraway, Executive Director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Caraway is reminding first responders to take time out to care for themselves since they are dealing with tragedy daily and are at risk for Post-Traumatic Stress and other issues,