One person flown from rollover crash at Hermitage Sheetz

Two people are injured after a rollover accident at a Sheetz in Hermitage on Sunday night.

Police said an SUV came from the intersection of Dutch lane and North Hermitage Road at a great speed and then hit the curb.

From there, the car hit a street sign, hit another curb, took down a tree and hit two unoccupied cars in the parking lot before flipping several times and landing near the corner of the building.

Three people were inside the SUV.

The driver was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Another occupant was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The third occupant refused medical treatment and walked away.

Police said the occupants of the SUV were young adults. They have not released the ages or what may have caused the crash.

The Sheetz, located at 1650 North Hermitage Road, has been closed since the crash.

This is a developing story. 21 News will report updates as soon as they are available.