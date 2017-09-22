Cardinals rally past Pirates in 9th for 4-3 win

Jackson Milton's Taylor Kleinknecht tied a state record for most punt returns in a game and appears to have entered the national record bookMore >>
High school football scores from Friday, September 22, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett might be close to making his NFL debut.More >>
Randal Grichuk scored after an error by Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer, capping a frantic ninth-rally that lifted the surging St. Louis Cardinals over Pittsburgh 4-3 on Friday night.More >>
High school soccer, volleyball and tennis scores from Thursday, September 21, 2017.More >>
