Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan?

Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

