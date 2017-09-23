Non-profit aims to inspire local women through seminar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Non-profit aims to inspire local women through seminar

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Back by popular demand, the Fairview Arts and Outreach Center hosted its annual Ladies Day Out Saturday Afternoon.

The workshop-filled day allowed local speakers to touch on a variety of subjects from emotional well-being to opening up about sexual assault. 

"I hope they get some encouragement, I hope they get some inspiration, I hope they leave empowered as well as educated to live their life dreams, to have a practical means of moving forward. If they are having some issues or struggles, to be a better person, to be a better woman," says Hope Jennings, founder of the Princess of Hope non-profit. 

This is the first time the local non-profit, Princess of Hope, was able to host the event and they hope they were able to inspire the 30 woman who attended. 
 

