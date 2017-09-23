Family home destroyed in New Middletown fire

Several fire departments responded to a call about a large fire in New Middletown on Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence County Dispatch said the fire is at 3802 Deltona Drive.

The fire began in the garage of the house, then moved to the home itself.

There was a box truck in the road near the home that also caught fire.

Police said the home was a total loss.

The neighbor's house also suffered some damage due to the blaze.

People were in the home at the time the fire started but were able to escape and are safe.

The Red Cross is being called to give their assistance to the family in need.

Smoke from the blaze can be seen from as far as Boardman.