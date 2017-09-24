Three hospitalized after house fire in Youngstown

Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on Crandall Avenue in Youngstown.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m., and at least seven fire trucks were on scene battling the blaze.

Youngstown's Fire Chief said when they got to the scene, they found two people lying in the front yard.

He said they had jumped off the roof to escape the fire.

One person was found in the back of the house.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

When crews arrived at the residence, the entire first floor was engulfed in flames, according to the fire chief.

Officials are still investigating how the fire started and if the home is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with WFMJ as more information becomes available.